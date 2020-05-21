(The Center Square) – A hearing for summary judgment in a lawsuit challenging Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker's stay-at-home order initially set for Friday afternoon is on hold, absent an emergency ruling by a federal judge.
Lawyers from Illinois’ Attorney General's Office motioned in a federal court to have the case moved from Clay County Circuit Court to the federal courts. State Rep. Darren Bailey, R-Xenia, filed the challenge to Pritzker’s stay-at-home orders earlier this month.
Bailey’s attorney Thomas DeVore said the latest motion to have the case moved to a federal court was “frivolous.”
Attorney General Kwame Raoul’s filing argued the federal courts are where the case should be heard “because Bailey challenges an allegedly ultra vires quiratine order that he alleges has deprived him of his liberty interest without the procedural due process to which he is entitled under the Fourteenth Amendment.”
The Attorney General also argued the case should be moved to federal court because of Bailey’s allegation that Pritzker’s rule violates U.S. Constitution’s guarantees of a Republican Form of Government, freedom of travel and religious freedoms.
“Because Bailey’s action seeks redress for alleged deprivation of at least four rights secured by the United States Constitution, this Court has original jurisdiction over Bailey’s action,” the AG’s filing says.
“The Attorney General represents the people and I’m disappointed that this type of action is happening,” DeVore said. “We’re confident the federal court will find that there is no federal question, because there isn’t one.”
DeVore said he suspected the move was an effort to get around the hearing that was scheduled in Clay County Friday afternoon.
“To the extent that that’s what the governor’s office was trying to accomplish, so be it,” DeVore said. “I hope the optics of that speaks loudly to the people of the state of Illinois who are looking for resolution because I know it certainly speaks loudly to me as a citizen regardless of my role in this thing as an attorney.”
“It’s gamesmanship at the Nth degree and it's having a gross adverse impact on 12 million people and it shouldn't happen,” DeVore said.
Pritzker’s stay-at-home orders have been in place since March 21. There are several other lawsuits challenging the governor’s orders in courts throughout the state.