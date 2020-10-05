(The Center Square) – Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Illinois Department of Public Health officials reported an increase of COVID-19 outbreaks at non-congregate settings, but an Illinois sheriff from a region where the administration temporarily banned indoor service at bars and restaurants said court orders are required to shut businesses down.
Two regions of the state where Gov. J.B. Pritzker put in place additional COVID-19 restrictions reported different levels of enforcement over the weekend.
Pritzker said Region 1 on Saturday reverted back to no indoor bar and restaurant service because of an elevated COVID-19 positivity rate.
Winnebago County Sheriff Gary Caruana said he won’t enforce the restrictions.
“There’s no criminal statute on it and we’re not going to go in and fear monger, we’re not going to be in the business of messing with business owners,” Caruana said.
Caruana questioned the COVID-19 positivity rate the governor said must come down in the region.
When asked if there was any enforcement of the governor’s restrictions on bars and restaurants in Region 1, Illinois State Police say “there were no citations or warnings issued in Winnebago county over this past weekend.”
Region 1 restrictions the governor announced last week are what Region 4, the Metro East St. Louis area, has been under for weeks. Bars and restaurants aren’t allowed to have dine-in services. There are other capacity restrictions and mitigations as well.
“Based on a complaint, a COVID-19 Compliance check on Fast Eddies Bon Air in Alton, IL was conducted,” said Sgt. Delila Garcia, a deputy chief with the Public Information Office. “ISP officers issued a Notice of Non-Compliance to the manager on duty and advised them of a time frame to get into compliance.”
“After approximately, one hour, ISP officers returned and issued a dispersal order to the same on-duty manager,” Garcia said. “After approximately another 30 minutes, ISP officers returned and issued a Madison County Non-Traffic complaint to the business for the observed violations. The manager signed and accepted the written complaint on behalf of Fast Eddies Bon Air.”
ISP said it’s up to the state’s attorneys to proceed with such cases. The Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office couldn’t be reached for comment. A manager at Fast Eddies wasn’t immediately available.
State public health officials say there’s an increase of outbreaks at non-congregate settings.
In a situation update last month, Illinois Department of Public Health officials provided a chart for July 1 through mid-September that showed congregate settings, such as nursing and group homes and prisons and jails, accounted for more than 35 percent of all outbreaks. About nine percent of outbreaks were attributed to bars or restaurants.
A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report showed COVID-19 positive adults were twice as likely to have dined out than those who tested negative, IDPH said.
Caruana said county law enforcement needs more than stats and figures to interfere with businesses.
“If there’s a warrant signed by a judge that we have to go in and do ‘x, y, z’ to a specific business, well then, that’s a law that I have to enforce like an eviction or whatever,” Caruana said. “But just to say ‘hey, I have this authority,’ ... I’m not going to play that. Here are the facts, and I deal with facts.”
He said businesses have been doing their part to keep things safe and clean for their customers, but this isn't a “police state.”