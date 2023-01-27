(The Center Square) – The state of Illinois will be working on its 2024 budget in the coming weeks, and some are suggesting significant changes to address the state's unfunded pension liability.
The state has until the end of spring session to approve a budget that is set to begin July 1.
One of the issues lawmakers are working to address is the state's unfunded pension debts.
Illinois' five statewide pensions system had a total unfunded liability of $140 billion in the fiscal year 2022.
Ted Dabrowski, president of Wirepoints, said until the state shores up its pension problem, taxes will continue to increase.
"The real issue is that we owe tons of money, more than any other state in the country, in pensions to public sector employees," Dabrowski told The Center Square. "Because we have not set aside the money, we do not have the money to pay for it. The government is going to have to come after everybody with higher and higher taxes."
State Sen. Robert Martwick, D-Chicago, recently proposed a graduated income tax to increase revenue for the state as a way to avoid cuts.
"We are on a path to a place where the state will once again have to cut funding for education, essential services, public transportation, we will stop investing in our roads, and our bridges will crumble," Martwick told The Center Square. "Because we are not paying attention to that."
Martwick also said the state needs to honor its promise to deal with the pension debts.
"The bottom line is we made a commitment to pay down our pension debts, everyone said to make a commitment and stick to it," Martwick said. "If you take that and let all of our spending grow by a historic average, which is quite low in Illinois, we fall way short. That is the pending financial catastrophe."
Republicans argue the state needs to control spending and warn a progressive income tax will give the state a "blank check," and taxpayers "don't trust" the state. Voters rejected a progressive tax proposal in 2020.
Illinois has seen large companies leave the state due to high taxes and crime levels. The state has also seen nine straight years of population decline. Dabrowski said these problems will continue without pension reform.
"It is really easy to leave Illinois right now and just say 'I do not want more taxes and I do not want to pay those unfunded pensions debts,' and people leave," Dabrowski said. "Then it creates a vicious cycle, as more people leave, less companies want to be here."
Gov. J.B. Pritzker delivers his budget and State of the State address Feb. 15 in Springfield. Lawmakers will then take that proposal and craft a plan to be approved during spring session.
Greg Bishop contributed to this report.