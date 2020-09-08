(The Center Square) — Thursday’s Illinois House special investigating committee into the ComEd patronage scandal is expected to be more focused on the organization of future hearings. But, those hearings could eventually touch on power, influence and bribes mixing with the legislative process.
A political observer says that the committee may act as a bit of a pressure valve from the growing pressure on House Speaker Michael Madigan, D-Chicago, in an ongoing federal corruption probe.
University of Illinois Chicago politics professor Christopher Mooney said Friday’s indictment of former ComEd executive Fidel Marquez on a bribery charge isn’t likely where federal law enforcement will end their efforts.
“It’s like with drug dealers, it’s the same old story, so little by little these things come out and what it does is it increases the pressure on other smaller or medium-sized fish to come forward and say something about the big fish,” Mooney said.
Madigan has yet to be charged with a crime but he’s now been implicated multiple times in a bribery scheme. Mooney said a committee investigating Madigan’s role in the ComEd scandal may be a pressure valve for headlines or for lawmakers to signal that they’re doing something about the scandal.
“But that does absolutely zero in terms of relieving the fed’s pressure,” Mooney said.
He acknowledged the committee is run by Democrats that may have loyalties to Madigan.
The first hearing of the House investigation is Thursday and could focus on the organization of future hearings.
State Rep. Grant Wehrli, R-Naperville, is on the committee and said he wants the truth.
“Speaker Madigan should also be given and will be given the opportunity to come in and defend himself from any and all accusations and provide information that may remove any doubt that he acted inappropriately,” Wehrli said.
Madigan won’t be at Thursday’s meeting, but a spokesman says he will be available as needed. Wehrli acknowledged Madigan will have the right to use his 5th Amendment protection rights against self-incrimination.
Madigan has denied any wrongdoing and has said it’s not against the law to make job recommendations.
Mooney said there’s also a lot to unpack from the overall story that federal prosecutors are telling about ComEd.
“They had certain legislative goals and they banked heavily on developing influence with the Democratic Party,” Mooney said.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Tuesday said the utility should be forthcoming with the legislature and work with federal prosecutors so Illinoisans “don’t get taken again.”