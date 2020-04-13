(The Center Square) – The Mid-West Truckers Association said more than 50,000 truck drivers are needed to meet the shipping demands across the country and the Illinois Secretary of State’s office isn’t helping to get new commercial drivers on the road.
The Secretary of State’s Office said it is processing new commercial driver's licenses, but said the system was limited.
The Illinois Secretary of State’s Office closed all driver services facilities across the state in mid-March to slow the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus that emerged in late 2019. Documents such as license plate stickers, driver licenses, and even commercial driver licenses that expired during the disaster declaration were automatically extended for up to 90 days after driver’s service facilities reopen.
State Rep. Brad Halbrook, R-Shelbyville, said new drivers in his district are ready to go.
“We got one company in the district that’s got five drivers right now waiting to get licensed, ready to go to work and will have five more in the month of April,” Halbrook said.
Don Schaefer, head of the Mid-West Truckers Association, said new truck drivers who need a commercial driver's license have been stalled.
“As long as the trucks are moving, we need drivers and we need them bad, but the Secretary of State’s office is not helping out at all,” he said.
Schaefer said there were drivers who have learners' permits ready to go, but can’t take the driving test.
Halbrook said the demand is there to get new drivers licensed.
“The governor has allowed trucking companies and other things to continue, they’re essential to deliver these goods and services, but by the nature of that business they’re always hiring new drivers,” Halbrook said. “Well new drivers need to be licensed, a lot of brand new first time drivers, and so we’d like to have the Secretary of State be able to license these new CDL drivers.”
The Secretary of State’s office said Monday that employers registered with their office as third party-testers can send in completed forms for students for processing.
“A commercial driver’s license will be processed in Springfield and mailed to the driver,” the Secretary of State’s office said. “If the employer is not a third-party tester, then the applicant will have to wait for Secretary of State Driver Services facilities to open.”
Schaefer said the shortage of drivers will be compounded because of other shutdowns.
“We depend on the truck drivers’ schools, the community college, the third-party schools, to provide a new supply of truck drivers,” Schaefer said. “That’s not happening right now and we’re going to be playing catch up for a long time.”