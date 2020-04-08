(The Center Square) – Illinois health officials presented more grim numbers Wednesday as the spread of COVID-19 continues in Illinois, but also expressed optimism that things were leveling off.
The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 1,529 new cases of the coronavirus and 82 additional deaths, but Dr. Ngozi Ezike said there were signs of hope.
“These are the highest numbers to date, and although the numbers are still increasing, I will tell you that the rate at which they are increasing is less, and that is a good sign,” she said.
As for people who have had the virus and recovered, Gov. J.B. Pritzker said it appeared they would be in the clear.
“COVID-19, once you’ve had it, you can’t get it again,” Pritzker said. “I think that is the acknowledgment the CDC is making here, so that is good news.”
Statewide, 15,078 cases, including 462 deaths, had been reported as of Wednesday. COVID-19 cases have been reported in 78 of the state's 102 counties, the latest being Stark County.
COVID-19 is the disease caused by the new coronavirus that emerged from China in late 2019.