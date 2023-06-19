(The Center Square) – The call is growing louder in Illinois for Gov. J.B. Pritzker to veto a freelance workers bill.
The Freelance Workers Protection Act in House Bill 1122 requires written contracts for freelance workers and several requirements on payment. The measure would require contracting entities to pay freelance workers according to the terms stated in their contract. If no such terms exist, then payment shall occur no later than 30 days after they fulfill their obligations under a contract.
“Freelance workers deserve the same dignity other workers receive, including being offered the basic respect of timely compensation for their labor,” said Cristina Pacione-Zayas, D-Chicago.
Pacione-Zayas said according to a 2019 study, 74% of freelancers have reported experiencing late or non-payment, and freelancers lose, on average, $5,968 a year to wage theft.
During debate of the bill, state Sen. Steve McClure, R-Springfield, said forcing someone to have a contract written up to get their lawn mowed or face a $5,000 fine is absurd.
“This doesn't make any sense, and we talk all the time about laws that cause people to move out of the state. This is the exact type of law that causes people to move out of this state. This is ridiculous,” McClure said.
The Independent Writers of Chicago is the latest group denouncing the bill, joining the Chicagoland Chamber of Commerce and the Illinois Trucking Association. IWOC has penned an open letter to the governor asking him not to sign the bill, saying it adds needless rules that all independent contractors will have to obey.
“This would be a copycat of California’s disastrous AB5 law that has ruined tens of thousands of small businesses and the careers of Independent Contractors alike. Illinois is hemorrhaging businesses as it is. We don’t need to drive out even more,” the letter said.