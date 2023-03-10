Congressman questions FBI
An Illinois congressman is accusing the FBI of wrongly searching for his name in foreign surveillance data.
U.S. Rep. Darin LaHood did not say why the FBI may have searched his name in information collected under the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act. During a hearing of the House Intelligence Committee, LaHood asked FBI Director Chris Wray if his agency and others violated the rules on the use of data collected through electronic surveillance.
Wray acknowledged there is work to do.
Bill prohibits tax money for China
The Illinois House Appropriations General Services Committee has advanced legislation that would prevent state money from being invested in any fund or business enterprise with ties to the Chinese Communist Party.
The legislation, sponsored by state Rep. Blaine Wilhour, would prohibit the use of public funds in investments or institutions tied to the Chinese Communist Party or the People's Republic of China. The measure also would require vendors and state contractors to disclose any connection to the Chinese government before submitting a bid.
Indoor e-cig ban proposed
Lawmakers could soon ban electronic cigarettes inside public places in Illinois.
State Sen. Julie Morrison is hoping to add e-cigarettes to the list of tobacco products banned under the Smoke Free Illinois law. She told an Executive Committee this week that the battery-operated devices have caused many people to become addicted.
The legislation is now headed to the Senate floor for debate.