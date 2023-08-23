Library acquires Eastland Disaster collection
The Newberry Library has acquired a collection of personal items connected to Chicago’s Eastland Disaster.
The incident resulted in the deaths of 844 people in 1915 when a passenger ship rolled over in the Chicago River. Many of the passengers were immigrants from northern and eastern Europe who worked at the local Western Electric plant.
The collection includes letters, personal diaries and mourning cards.
Day care operators appeal for rule change
Illinois day care operators fear a renewed focus on staffing requirements amid an ongoing shortage of qualified workers could impact a parent’s ability to find a place to care for their kids.
In Illinois, there is a “3-hour rule” that restricts the use of assistant teachers in rooms serving children age 2 and younger, requiring a certified teacher be present in the room.
The Illinois Directors & Owners of Child Care Centers is appealing to their legislators to lean on DCFS to relax the rules on the use of assistant teachers.
ISU professors rally over potential unionization
A rally was held Tuesday on the campus of Illinois State University as professors talked about unionizing.
The group voiced its opinion about joining the University Professionals of Illinois and the Illinois Federation of Teachers.
ISU employs about 640 tenured and tenure-line faculty. For the staff to be represented by the union, a majority of faculty needs to sign union authorization cards expressing a desire to form one.