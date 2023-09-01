DCFS dashboard launched
The Illinois Department of Children and Family Services has launched a child welfare dashboard in an effort to increase transparency and accountability. The Illinois Child Welfare Insights Tool marks the first time that Illinois residents, child welfare advocates and the families receiving these services have near real-time access to information used by DCFS administrators, including the number of reports of abuse and neglect filed with the agency and how quickly DCFS staff responded. Data is updated daily and can be viewed at the county or state level.
ISP updating employment requirements
In an effort to build its ranks, the Illinois State Police is updating the pre-employment requirements for people applying to become a trooper. A new law makes changes to the Illinois State Police Act, effective Jan. 1, 2024. The new “Option Three” allows for current law enforcement officers with three years of continuous service at the same law enforcement agency to join the ranks of ISP quickly.
Farm Progress Show attendance up
Officials at the Farm Progress Show in Decatur said attendance numbers were impressive. They reported Tuesday’s numbers were up over 5% over last year’s show, and on Wednesday, the overflow parking lot was full. Ideal weather is being credited with the solid numbers. It was a different story in 2003 when heavy rains caused organizers to cancel the show. The Farm Progress Show will be in Iowa next year and returns to Decatur in 2025.