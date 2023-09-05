(The Center Square) – Illinois Gov J.B. Pritzker discussed issues surrounding the Chicago White Sox while team owner Jerry Reinsdorf continued to downplay allegations of having an unsafe ballpark.
The White Sox have played on the southside of Chicago at Guaranteed Rate Field since 1991 and have been in the city since 1910.
Crain's Chicago Business recently reported Reinsdorf, the team's longtime owner, is weighing his options about a possible move.
Pritzker said he does not believe the state should be involved.
"As you know, I don't think the state should be involved with funding private teams," Pritzker said. "I am welcoming to having any conversations with the Reinsdorfs and I know that the White Sox are very important to everyone in the city of Chicago."
Rumors are the team could look at surrounding suburbs or out of state with a move to Nashville, a Major League Baseball expansion city.
Last week, this issue continued for the organization when a shooting occurred in the stadium's left-field bleachers, injuring two women.
Reinsdorf said he believed the shot came from outside the ballpark.
"Regardless of what has been said in the past by anybody, police have not ruled out the possibility or the probability that the gunshots the other night came from outside the ballpark," Reinsdorf said.
Reinsdorf said his ballpark is safe.
"I see virtually no possibility that the shot came from inside the ballpark," Reinsdorf said. "It's totally safe to be in this ballpark."
The White Sox have struggled with attendance at their existing stadium and hold one of the worst records in baseball, but Pritzker believes their day will come.
"I may be a Cubs fan, but honestly, I think that the White Sox are terrific, and their day is ahead," Pritzker said.