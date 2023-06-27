(The Center Square) – Illinois state Rep. Chris Miller is determined to finish what he insists Republican lawmakers have started when it comes to bringing change to Springfield.
“As a conservative caucus, we’re finally making headway,” Miller told The Center Square. “There’s still a lot of worak to do as we fight to take back our state, but we’re making progress. Up until recently, what we’ve been watching is the destruction of our state. The problem’s been you can find lots of politicians to run for office but it’s hard to find statesman with the courage and conviction to put the well-being of the state first. My motto has always been Illinois first.”
With that in mind, the Journal Gazette& Times Courier reports
The 69-year-old Miller plans to run for reelection in 2024, and he says he is doing everything that’s required to make that happen after Democrats controlling the legislature and congressional redistricting process drew maps to box Miller out of his 110th District.
Miller told reporters he has been renting a home in Hindsboro not far from his Oakland farm to make sure his residency falls within the newly drawn 101st House District.
“With all the gerrymandered districts, I rented a place there in April,” the husband of U.S. Rep. Mary Miller said. “I refuse to give in to the destructive policies coming from the Democrats in Illinois. It is my honor to represent the commonsense people of Central Illinois and be their voice in Springfield.”
If he wins another term, Miller said he already has a lengthy to-do list in place.
“We’re going to promote a return to the constitution and the Republican Party platform of limited government, rule of law, sanctity of life, individual liberty, bare markets, economic prosperity and peace through strength,” he said. “There’s a serious need for structural reform across the state. Right now, what you’re seeing is a complete woke Dumpster fire.”
As chairman of the Illinois Freedom Caucus, Miller adds he’s not about to take no for an answer when it comes to bringing about the level of change in Springfield he’s convinced is needed.
“I am a third-generation farmer and Illinois is now a moral and fiscal train wreck,” he said. “I’m not leaving Illinois, neither is my family. We can do better and I am going to do my best to see that we do.”