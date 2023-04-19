Convicted murderer wants status overturned
The man who spent nearly 60 years in prison for the 1960 murder of three women at Starved Rock State Park is looking to remove the special prosecutor in the case.
Chester Weger, who is now 84 years old, was released on parole in 2020, but his murder conviction stands. In an attempt to have the conviction overturned, Weger’s lawyer is looking to remove special prosecutor James Glasgow. Weger says his confession was coerced with the threat of the electric chair.
Measure requires hearing aid coverage
A central Illinois lawmaker has introduced a bill that would require insurance providers to cover hearing aids and related services.
Building upon a 2018 measure that requires insurance to cover hearing aids for children under 18, the new measure would expand that for anyone who is prescribed a hearing instrument by a doctor.
State Sen. Dave Koehler’s bill passed the Senate Insurance Committee and is headed to the Senate floor.
Theme park prepares to open
Six Flags Great America in Gurnee will kick off its 2023 season this Saturday.
The amusement park has announced park enhancements that will debut when the gates open on weekends and select weekdays between April 22 and May 21. Summer daily operations begin May 23.
Six Flags announced that renovations have been made to various park buildings and landscaping.