(The Center Square) – A measure at the Illinois statehouse that aims to better fund compensation for the families of fallen first responders is picking up an endorsement from the state’s chief fiscal officer.
Comptroller Susana Mendoza Monday met with members of the state legislature, law enforcement advocates and Romeoville city officials. She said she knows the endless work and tireless hours first responders put in and the impacts on their families.
“We must show that their lives are valuable not just through our words, but more importantly through our actions. That is why I am here today to talk about this legislation that would do just that,” Mendoza said during a news conference.
Mendoza is championing a measure that’s been filed as House Bill 3388 and as Senate Bill 217 to ensure timely compensation to the next of kin of fallen first responders and members of the armed services. She said such urgency is needed.
“No family in Illinois should have to wait longer than it takes them to apply for those benefits than to get them,” she said.
The synopsis of the bills say the measure amends the Court of Claims Act to among other things allow “the amount of any continuing appropriation used by the Court of Claims under the amendatory Act for a given fiscal year shall be charged against the unexpended amount of any appropriation for line of duty awards to the Court of Claims for that fiscal year that subsequently becomes available.”
For families of fallen police officers, Mendoza said the need is greater than legislators initially anticipated.
“The legislature had appropriated $5 million for benefits to the families of fallen officers. That’s a lot of money, but that’s how many officers died in the line of duty last year, that they under budgeted by almost the exact same amount,” Mendoza said. “It was a $4 million under budget.”
The legislation remains in committee in both chambers. The House returns Tuesday. The Senate returns next week.