Warrant in carnival ride investigation
A search warrant has been served by Antioch police in connection with a criminal investigation after a 10-year-old boy was thrown from a carnival ride last weekend.
On Wednesday, the village said the police department and the Illinois Department of Labor began its inspections of the carnival company after the boy was thrown from a ride at the Taste of Antioch. The police department said the boy’s recovery will take a significant amount of time.
Judge favors FOID card
A Sangamon County judge has ruled that Illinois' Firearm Owners Identification card is constitutional.
Guns Save Life founder John Boch filed a lawsuit against the state in 2019 arguing that it is unconstitutional for Illinois to require its residents to own a license and pay a fee before they can buy guns. Boch and his organization said they will appeal the ruling.
There are multiple lawsuits before state and federal courts regarding the FOID card and the state's gun and magazine ban.
Million dollar ticket
An Illinoisan was one number away from sharing in one of the largest lottery jackpots in U.S. history.
Illinois lottery officials said a ticket purchased in Elmhurst just missed taking half of the $1 billion Powerball jackpot, but will award the owner $1 million. The lone winning ticket for the jackpot was purchased in California.
Wednesday night’s jackpot was the seventh highest in U.S. history. The $1 billion jackpot comes with a cash option of $516 million.