(The Center Square) – The price of insulin could soon be set at a reduced rate in Illinois after a House measure passed both chambers unanimously.
House Bill 2189 would create the Access to Affordable Insulin Act, which requires the Illinois Department of Insurance to offer a program that allows participants to purchase insulin at a discounted, post-rebate price.
The measure originally would have capped the price of insulin at $35 but was amended to the post-rebate price.
State Rep. Jenn Ladisch Douglass, D-Elmhurst, explained the measure in Springfield during House debates.
"This will allow participants to purchase insulin at the state post-rebate price, allowing individuals to pay less for their insulin by utilizing the contract power of the state of Illinois," Ladisch Douglass said.
The measure was met with little debate on the House floor, but there were questions from state Rep. Patrick Windhorst, R-Metropolis, about what this could cost the state's taxpayers.
"With regards to this discount program, will there be any cost associated with that to the state," Windhorst asked.
Ladisch Douglass said there would be no extra costs for the program.
"The discount price charge participants will allow them to pay only what the state needs to be whole," Ladisch Douglass said. "It costs the state nothing to engage in this program."
State Sen. Laura Murphy, D-Des Plaines, said something needs to be done to address rising costs.
"Insulin prices have continued to increase since the early 2000s, leaving many people to forgo the life-saving medication that they need," Murphy said. "According to the juvenile diabetes research foundation, the cost of insulin has risen 600% over the last 20 years. Americans pay ten times more for their insulin than other countries pay."
The measure currently awaits being sent to the governor for his approval.