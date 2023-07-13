Tornadoes touch down
Several tornadoes struck northern Illinois on Wednesday. A tornado touched down Wednesday evening near Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport, prompting passengers to take shelter in the concourse and disrupting hundreds of flights. The National Weather Service issued two tornado warnings for portions of the city. Elgin and Oswego were also hit by suspected tornados, causing damage to homes and businesses.
High commercial property taxes
A new Lincoln Institute of Land Policy study finds Chicago is now home to the second highest commercial property taxes in the country. Only Detroit's is higher. At 3.7%, commercial property taxes across the city are more than double the U.S. average for the largest cities in each state. In Central Illinois, commercial taxes now average in the neighborhood of $150,000 annually for several cities' largest businesses.
Oil leak investigated
The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency is investigating a possible oil leak in Decatur. The probe was launched after photos of cats drenched in oil began circulating on social media. Katelynn Wells told WCIA TV that cats have been coming to her doorstep drenched in oil. Wells lives across the street from an ADM processing complex. About a month ago, she says she noticed what looked like vegetable oil leaking into a nearby ditch where a handful of stray cats hang out.