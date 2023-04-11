Walmart announces more closures
Walmart has announced it is closing four more stores in Illinois. Citing dwindling profits, the company said it was shutting down locations in Chatham, Kenwood, Little Village and Lakeview this weekend.
Associates in the closing stores were told they would be eligible to transfer to another Walmart location. In February, the company announced it was closing locations in Plainfield, Homewood and Lincolnwood.
Air passenger charged
A woman has been charged in federal court after prosecutors said she caused a disturbance on a Chicago-bound flight.
Chloe Dasliva was onboard a plane that departed San Francisco International Airport when several passengers said she became abusive toward a flight attendant, including threatening to kill him.
The plane was diverted to Kansas City while Dasliva was restrained with zip ties. She is charged with one count of interfering with a flight attendant.
IDOT seeking feedback
The Illinois Department of Transportation is asking the public to provide feedback on its website regarding the state's transportation system and the department’s performance through its Traveler Opinion Survey.
Conducted in partnership with the University of Illinois Springfield, the survey is an opportunity for people who live in Illinois to give their input on a wide range of topics, including road conditions, ice-and-snow removal, and more.
The Traveler Opinion Survey has been conducted by IDOT since 2001.