Illinois Supreme Court upholds gun ban
By a 4-3 vote, the Illinois Supreme Court has upheld the state’s ban on certain types of guns and magazines.
Earlier this year, the justices heard the challenge brought by state Rep. Dan Caulkins that the law violated equal protections by not applying to police or others in the security sector.
The court Friday upheld the law. Federal challenges on Second Amendment grounds are still pending.
Florida appeals to Illinois businesses
With Illinois set to become the first state in the country to fully abolish cash bail next month, Florida’s chief financial officer made an appeal to Illinois business owners, saying they should consider moving their families and businesses to the Sunshine State.
A letter addressed to Illinois business owners called the elimination of cash bail “pure insanity.” In 2021, Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed into law a sweeping measure that would prohibit judges from being able to set any kind of cash bail on a defendant charged with certain crimes.
Website created to track Bears stadium talks
Arlington Heights school districts have launched a website to track the debate over the Chicago Bears’ potential move to the northwest suburb.
The Bears acquired the former Arlington International Racecourse site for a potential new stadium. Suburbanstadium.org offers information about taxes, timelines and other information about the project.
School officials said it’s designed to educate residents, business owners and Bears fans. The districts say they welcome the team under terms it deems “fair to all.”