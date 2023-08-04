Pritzker signs bills related to Native Americans
Three measures recognizing Native Americans are now law in Illinois.
During a signing ceremony Friday in Schaumburg, Gov. J.B. Pritzker enacted legislation to allow the state to create cemeteries protected from public use on state lands, allows the expansion of public school curriculum to include Native American history, and requires schools to allow student celebrations during graduation ceremonies.
New law expands racial classification categories
Illinois state agencies now have the option of classifying someone as Middle Eastern or North African under a new law Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed.
House Bill 3768 expands the racial classification categories when reporting statistical data within state government. The MENA category is in addition to white, Black or African American, American Indian or Alaska Native, Asian, Native Hawaiian or Other Pacific Islander.
SOS to host car show
For the 73rd year, the Illinois Secretary of State’s office is hosting a car show in Springfield.
Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias announced, rain or shine, the Sept. 9 event downtown in the capital will feature some of the state’s finest antique and classic vehicles, sports cars, motorcycles, trucks and tractors.
