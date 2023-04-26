(The Center Square) – Illinois lawmakers were in Springfield for Lobby Day and discussed a measure requiring medical professionals to have extra training related to different cultures.
Lobby Day in Springfield is a chance for non-government organizations to meet with lawmakers to discuss issues and propose legislation ideas.
On Wednesday, Equality Illinois, a group that advocates for LGBTQ Illinoisans, hosted a joint conference with state Democrats.
Brian Johnson, of Equality Illinois, told The Center Square that the group's goal is to make healthcare more accessible for LGBTQ people in Illinois and help businesses.
"Today, you will hear about the importance of our need to access affirming healthcare in this state," Johnson said. "You will hear how important it is to free up onerous regulations for businesses so that they can serve their customers better, including LGBTQ+ customers."
State Rep. Dagmara Avelar, D-Romeoville, introduced Senate Bill 2427, a measure she said will improve the level of healthcare for these Illinoisans.
"I introduce legislation along with my colleague Sen. Ram Villivalam to increase cultural competency in care so that everyone can access the affirming care that they need to live healthy lives," Avelar said.
The bill requires competency training on sensitivity relating to practices for providing affirming care to people in the person's preferred language, people with disabilities, and documented or undocumented immigrants.
State Rep. Brad Halbrook, R-Shelbyville, has criticized the measure and told The Center Square that people need healthcare, not someone with the same ideology as them.
"The purpose of continuing education requirements for health care professionals is for them to learn the latest treatments and newest innovations in their field," Halbrook said. "The purpose of these classes is to make medical personnel better at what they do so their patients have better outcomes. When people need a doctor, they need someone who is a doctor. They need medical advice, not help with their pronouns."
State Rep. Adam Niemerg, R-Dietrich, told The Center Square that this measure is another example of a political narrative being pushed onto Illinoisans by their lawmakers.
"It's not enough for Democrats to push a woke agenda in the public education system. They want it in health care too," Niemerg said. Make no mistake about it. This is all to push a woke political narrative, and it's found in every part of Illinois government.
The measure sits with the Assignments Committee and awaits further action.