Poll suggests close Chicago mayor's race
It appears the race for mayor of the city of Chicago will be a close one. In the latest poll, Mayor Lori Lightfoot, Congressman Chuy Garcia and former Chicago Public Schools CEO Paul Vallas are in a virtual dead heat when respondents were asked whom they would be voting for Feb. 28.
Garcia led with 20%, followed by Vallas with 18% and Lightfoot with 17%. If no candidate wins a majority, the two candidates with the most votes will face off in an April 4 runoff.
State fair changes theme days
The Illinois State Fair has announced new theme and discount days for this year's exposition. Changes have been made from theme days in years past.
County Fairs and Horse Racing Day will kick it off on Thursday, Aug. 10. This change will provide a full day of horse racing, county fair celebrations, and the annual Twilight Parade. Agriculture Day moves to Friday, Aug. 11. The move to the first Friday will also help minimize the impact of school starting for some districts.
A new theme day called “Twosday” will feature $2 admission for seniors and adults on Tuesday, Aug. 15.
R. Kelly sentenced again
A federal judge in Chicago sentenced R&B singer R. Kelly to one additional year in prison in addition to his 30-year conviction in New York.
The sentence comes five months after a federal jury found Kelly guilty of three counts of producing child pornography and three counts of enticing a minor into criminal sexual activity.
The new sentence will be served consecutively with his New York sentence, meaning that Kelly could be locked up until he’s in his late 70s.