Democrats to hold 2024 convention in Chicago
The Democratic Party has chosen Chicago for its 2024 convention. The decision came after deliberations and site visits from Democratic National Committee members.
The DNC viewed Chicago and Atlanta as the frontrunners, with New York City in the mix. Chicago was viewed as the front runner because of the United Center and its abundance of hotels and restaurants. Republicans are holding their 2024 convention up the road in Milwaukee.
Johnson to get large pension
As the state of Illinois deals with billions of dollars in unfunded public employee pension liabilities, there is a report that incoming Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson is in line for a sizable pension.
According to Illinois Policy, after teaching only four years in a Chicago classroom, Johnson will be able to receive retirement benefits totaling $1.1 million over his expected lifetime. That total could balloon to nearly $3 million if he keeps his job with the Chicago Teachers Union.
Shoes could fetch millions
Bidding for a set of tennis shoes Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan wore during an NBA finals game comes to an end Tuesday, and they are expected to fetch a startling amount.
The shoes sport Jordan’s signature in silver ink. Sotheby’s has projected the shoes could go for millions. As of Monday night, the current bid for sneakers on the auction house’s website was $1.8 million.