Former school official sentenced
A former Chicago Public Schools chief of staff will not be going to prison for a bribery scandal.
Pedro Soto was a member of a committee considering bids for a $1 billion custodial contract with CPS in 2016. He was later convicted of lying to FBI agents about passing inside information to a bidder that ultimately didn’t get the contract.
Soto was sentenced to 18 months probation, a $3,000 fine and 100 hours of community service.
Former basketball star opening restaurant chain
A former basketball superstar is bringing his restaurant chain to Illinois. Shaquille O’Neal is scheduled to open two Chicago-area locations for his Big Chicken restaurant.
The eatery will make its debut in Rosemont in June, and a second location will be located in Schaumburg. Shaq’s restaurant chain was founded in 2018 and has most locations in California.
Juvenile Justice hiring
Officials at the Illinois Department of Juvenile Justice are looking to add to their workforce. The agency will host employment screening events in St. Charles and Alton.
They said there are positions available at the five Illinois Youth Center locations in Chicago, Warrenville, St. Charles, Alton, and Harrisburg. A screening event will take place in St. Charles on Tuesday, and another on Thursday in Alton.