Chiropractor fraud found
In a recently released investigation, the Illinois Office of Executive Inspector General examined allegations relating to a Chicago Transit Authority employee’s involvement with a chiropractor who billed the CTA‘s insurance plan for services. The OEIG learned, that during an investigation by the inspector general for Amtrak, Amtrak employees were found to have provided the same chiropractor with their personal information in order for the chiropractor to bill Amtrak’s insurance for services that the chiropractor did not actually provide. The chiropractor’s license was suspended at the time of the investigation.
Waivers for taxes
The state of Illinois has announced that individuals and businesses devastated by the severe weather and tornadoes on June 29 through July 4 may request waivers of penalties and interest on state taxes if they cannot file their returns or make payments on time. Those impacted in the counties declared a disaster are eligible to request a waiver of penalties and interest for income, withholding, sales, specialty and excise taxes. The counties covered by the proclamation include Coles, Cook, Edgar, Hancock, McDonough, Morgan, Sangamon, and Washington.
Judge passes away
U.S. District Judge James Zagel, who presided over some of Illinois’ most high-profile trials, died last weekend at age 82. Those trials included the corruption trial of former Gov. Rod Blagojevich and the Family Secrets organized crime trial. Zagel served as director of the Illinois State Police from 1980 until 1987, when he was appointed to the federal bench.