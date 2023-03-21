For a short time, Brandon Johnson taught social studies in Chicago Public Schools. It’s pretty clear he didn’t teach math.
The Chicago Teachers Union organizer and lobbyist has been vague about the details of his tax plans if he becomes Chicago mayor over Paul Vallas on April 4. And the devil’s always in the details.
At one point he said his taxes would bring in $800 million. Then he dropped $40 million he planned to charge suburbanites for the privilege of using Metra to get to work. But still his total is $800 million on his website: basic math would say $800 million minus $40 million would be $760 million.
Sometimes he says his tax plan is for $1 billion. Umm, that’s $200 million more than $800 million.
And in Johnson’s land of magical math, $800 million plus “efficiencies” would somehow turn into $2 billion? The “efficiencies” from fixing Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s misguided ways would save over $500 million, he says, but add them up and his itemized list only totals $430 million.
Enough of that. This is obviously not math, but rather Chicago political calculus. Things don’t need to add up or stand up to scrutiny, which should make things really interesting if Johnson is negotiating a new teachers contract with his buddies at CTU and starts giving away what the books show the city doesn’t have. Details, details…
But a guy who taught social studies and avows Socialism should know society’s mood. Maybe bad campaign advice or polling let him step in the Metra tax mess, but he’s out of step with what polling by Echelon Insights found from talking to Chicago voters.
First, Johnson’s anti-business taxes and propaganda are not what voters want from city government when corporate citizens such as Boeing are leaving, along with workers, and so much of the economy is still suffering from long COVID-19. The poll showed 52% of voters supported lowering taxes on city business owners, while only 29% shared Johnson’s view.
Second, Johnson and the CTU are fully invested in keeping education choice out of Chicago. The poll found only 1 in 3 voters was happy with Chicago Public Schools. It also found nearly 2 in 3 want school choice – with an even higher ratio among parents.
No wonder so many Chicagoans want something better out of the schools:
• Costs are up 55% as enrollment has dropped 20% since 2010. Parents seem to be creating their own school choice by leaving Chicago Public Schools.
• Johnson’s union is fighting school closures, even though one-third of the schools are only half full.
• Academics are failing, with just 20% of high school students, and a similar number of elementary students, proficient in reading and math.
• Kids can’t learn if they don’t show up, and half of Chicago students were chronically absent in 2022.
CTU just took $8 a month from each member’s dues to back Johnson, which is atop the nearly $3.2 million it and its affiliates had donated to his campaign through March 6. Too bad CTU doesn’t put that kind of fervent energy into Job No. 1, which apparently needs to be spelled out for union bosses as “educating kids.”
It’s clear Chicago wants something better for its children. It wants better for its businesses.
What Johnson wants for them just doesn’t add up.
This article was originally published by RealClearPolicy and made available via RealClearWire.