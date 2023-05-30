Illinois-based company won't insure California homes
Bloomington, Illinois-based State Farm has announced it will no longer insure new homes or businesses in California due to the high wildfire risk and increased construction costs. State Farm is the second insurance carrier to stop offering coverage due to wildfires. Last year, AIG notified thousands of state homeowners their policies would not be renewed. California has experienced a record amount of wildfires in the past few years.
Bears begin Arlington demolition
The Chicago Bears are taking another step toward leaving Chicago. The first part of the demolition of the Arlington Park racecourse began Tuesday as the team began the task of clearing the land in which they would like to build a domed stadium and entertainment complex. The Bears closed on the property in February for over $197 million. A timeline for the demolition has not been given.
State Fair box office to open
The Illinois State Fair Box Office is opening for in-person grandstand ticket purchases Thursday. Tickets are also available to purchase online at www.ticketmaster.com. In addition to concert tickets, fairgoers will be able to purchase tickets at the box office for the Bares, Broncs and Bulls rodeo, the demolition derby and the truck & tractor pulls. Some of the concert headliners include REO Speedwagon, Tim McGraw and Alanis Morissette.