(The Center Square) – Changes are being made at a state-run mental health facility, but some question if it will be enough to right the wrongs of multiple years of abuse.
The Office of Inspector General for the Illinois Department of Human Services released a report in June recommending changes to fix issues of abuse that have been occurring at the Choate Mental Health and Development Center in Anna, Illinois.
According to the OIG, more than 1,500 incidents of abuse and neglect were reported over the past decade. Allegations include physical harm and lack of attention to the patients' well-being.
The report also showed a cover-up culture in which employees would collude with each other and provide false information to investigators about incidents at the facility.
On Wednesday, Grace Hou, secretary of the Illinois Department of Human Services, said changes are being made that include the hiring of a new division director.
"We have a new director for the division of developmental disabilities, Tonya Piephoff. She's here, and we are really excited," Hou said. "She brings with her a wealth of experience and the [State Operated Developmental Center] system from other states, and she has hit the ground running."
State Rep. Charlie Meier, R-Okawville, told The Center Square that nothing can get done until the agency removes Choate's director.
"I'm not saying that the director has done abuse," Meier said. "But if you have a director and his top staff there, and they are still there when they had to have known that abuse was going on and covered it up, or if they weren't good enough to figure out the abuse was going on when they were director, then they shouldn't be there for that reason."
Gov. J.B. Pritzker said the state was never in a position to make the necessary changes.
"It's an ongoing challenge, but the resources were never available before," Pritzker said. "And the emphasis having leaders literally leading the efforts on fighting mental health illness that people are suffering in the state with strategies, and then homelessness very much linked to one another. Again, this state has never been in a better place to address that than we are right now."
The department said it would be appointing new leaders, installing cameras and working to address staffing issues and develop new training techniques.
"There are noticeable physical improvements happening all along the campus," Hou said. "We want to make further improvements in that way."
Meier said he has been pushing for changes since he was elected to state office and urged the agency to implement changes in February.
"We can make that place a better facility and start instantly," Meier told The Center Square. "We could have started on this back in February, not now."
In April, Pritzker said the state had set money aside in this year's budget to improve care for those throughout the state.
"That's why I've proposed historic new investments in behavioral and mental health care in this year's budget," Pritzker said. "We are creating our first ever portal for families that are seeking care so that they can learn about the resources that are available to them and be matched with what best meets the needs of their family members."
The annual budget for the Choate facility is $49.8 million for the fiscal year that ended June 30, according to the OIG report.