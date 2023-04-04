No gun found after school lockdown
Five students were taken into custody in Highland Park after the high school was locked down for two hours Tuesday.
According to school officials, the lockdown occurred because of a report of a student with a gun at the school. Other schools in the area were not letting people in or out, which disrupted voting.
No gun was found. The incident occurred on the same day students staged a walk-out over gun violence.
Hail storm hits state
Hail-producing thunderstorms pounded northern Illinois Tuesday.
According to the National Weather Service, hail 2.75 inch in diameter is considered “baseball-size”, while hail that is 2.5 inches in diameter is considered “tennis ball-size.”
There is a report of baseball-size hail in Sandwich by trained weather spotters. Hailstones 1.5 inches in diameter, or the size of ping pong balls, were observed in Wheaton.
Taxes due April 18
The Illinois Department of Revenue is reminding taxpayers that the upcoming deadline for filing 2022 state individual income tax returns is Tuesday, April 18.
MyTax.Illinois.gov now includes a simple question and answer format, along with tax information prepopulated from previous returns. If a taxpayer electronically files an error-free return, they should receive a direct deposit refund in approximately four weeks.