Abortion providers brace for out-of-state patients
Planned Parenthood of Illinois has issued a statement regarding Iowa’s ban on abortion after six weeks. A group of Iowa reproductive rights groups said Wednesday they have sued to stop the ban from going into effect. Jennifer Welch, president of Planned Parenthood of Illinois said “already Illinois is welcoming more abortion patients than any other state and our doors are open." She said they "are actively preparing for the waves of pregnant Iowans fleeing their home in search of care.”
TSA intercepts firearms
The Transportation Security Administration reports they intercepted 49 firearms at Chicago airport security checkpoints in the first half of 2023. Nationwide, TSA officials stopped just over 3,200 guns at checkpoints. According to an agency news release, on average, 18 firearms were seized a day, and of those, 92% were loaded. Firearm possession laws vary depending on the state and local governments but firearms are prohibited at TSA security checkpoints, in secure areas of an airport and on board the aircraft.
Illinois sports betting behind only New York
Sports bettors in Illinois wagered nearly $822 million in May. That’s more than any other state except New York. May is traditionally a slow month for sports betting, but Illinois sportsbooks took in 7.5% more bets and pocketed 40% more revenue than they did in May of 2022. The taxes from Illinois sports betting amounted to $14.4 million, up 32% from 2022.