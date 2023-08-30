Remote pretrial hearings allowed
The Illinois Supreme Court has issued an order which allows pretrial hearings under the SAFE-T Act to be conducted remotely when necessary. The SAFE-T Act requires Illinois circuit courts to conduct hearings, in many instances within 48 hours of a defendant’s arrest, to determine whether a defendant should be detained or released with or without conditions. Due to the anticipated volume of hearings on pretrial detention with the end of cash bail beginning Sept. 18, the court ruled that compliance with the SAFE-T Act will only be possible with the use of two-way audio-visual communication systems.
Driving enforcement stepping up
Heading into the final big weekend of the summer, the Illinois Department of Transportation, the Illinois State Police and local police are stepping up enforcement efforts and reminding motorists that driving under the influence is a serious crime. The “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign runs through Labor Day weekend. ISP said troopers will be strictly enforcing the "Fatal Four" violations; DUI, speeding, distracted driving and occupant restraint laws, in an attempt to keep the roads safe for all motorists.
Speaker Welch heads to Middle East
Illinois House Speaker Emanuel “Chris” Welch, D-Hillside, and a delegation are scheduled to travel to Israel and Palestine Thursday for several days. The group plans to make stops at religious and historic sites in the region. According to a news release from Welch’s office, the trip will allow the delegation to “connect with Israeli and Palestinian leaders to better understand and learn about the complexities of the Middle East.”