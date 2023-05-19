Legionnaires disease found at fitness center
Two cases of Legionnaires disease have been linked to a health club in Niles.
The Illinois Department of Public Health began an investigation earlier this month of the Niles L.A. Fitness facility. The department said both individuals used the pool, steam room, hot tub and showers in April. L.A. Fitness has since closed the suspected areas. Tests confirmed the presence of Legionella bacteria in the facility’s hot tub.
Real estate magnate dies
Sam Zell, the Chicago billionaire real estate magnate, has died at the age of 81. Zell was known for his expertise with real estate and started managing apartment buildings as a college student.
By the time he reached his 70s, Zell had amassed a fortune of nearly $4 billion. One misstep occurred when he bought the ailing Tribune Company for $13 billion. The media giant filed for bankruptcy the following year.
Zell died at home following complications from a recent illness.
River canoe record attempt
A team of men are attempting to set a Guinness World Record in traveling down the Mississippi River the fastest in a canoe. The team began their quest May 7 in northern Minnesota.
As of midday Thursday, they were located just north of the Interstate 72 bridge near East Hannibal, Illinois. The trip is a total of nearly 2,300 miles to the Gulf of Mexico. The current record is 17 days, 19 hours and 46 minutes.