Missing Illinois family found in Arizona
A Jasper County family who had not been heard from in over two months has been found safe in Arizona.
Prior to Monday, Stephen and Monica Lutz and their two sons were last heard from on Feb. 10, the day they were reported missing by a family member. There were concerns for the safety of the family, as they said Stephen has a history with mental illness, violence and drug use. He is currently out on bond and facing domestic battery charges in Illinois.
Shoplifters lead police on high-speed chase
A group of alleged shoplifters led police on a high speed chase with five children in their vehicle. The incident began at the Shops at Oak Brook when police observed the suspects put items in their vehicle and left the scene quickly.
The suspects led officers on a chase that reached speeds of 75 miles per hour in a 45 mph zone. The suspect’s vehicle sideswiped a school bus in Elmhurst as students were being released from school before it crashed into another car.
Police say the group stole over $1,700 worth of merchandise from T.J. Maxx.
Soldier's remains identified 70 years later
The remains of a soldier from Illinois have finally been identified more than 70 years after he was reported missing.
Sgt. Richard Crotty of Geneva was fighting in the Korean War when he was reported missing in action in 1950. His remains were located the following year, but could not be officially identified at the time.
In 2017, Crotty’s family asked for more testing on the remains, and last February, dental records and a DNA analysis positively identified him. A burial is planned later this month in Peoria.