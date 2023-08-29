Emergency management workers ousted
Three top Illinois Emergency Management Agency workers are out of a job, but the reasons why remain unclear. Chief of Operations Marc Sullivan, Deputy Director Scott Swinford and Legislative Liaison Jennifer March were forced out in late July. All three were involved in responding to disasters such as flooding, tornadoes and the COVID-19 pandemic. The Chicago Sun-Times reported that Sullivan was let go for misconduct, while Swinford resigned the same day. March resigned “in lieu of termination for poor performance.”
Restaurant ordered to pay backpay
A federal court has ordered the operators of a Huntley restaurant to pay eight employees more than $105,000 in back wages and damages after an investigation found they illegally denied overtime wages. The action comes after the court issued an injunction to Papa G’s restaurant and its owners to cease their attempts to obstruct an investigation by the department’s Wage and Hour Division. The division learned the owners told workers they did not have to speak with investigators and also falsified payroll records.
Fire at Archer Daniels Midland
Two Decatur firefighters were injured after responding to a three-alarm fire at Archer Daniels Midland. A statement from an ADM spokesperson said the fire was detected by employees in the feed house of the corn processing plant Monday. The plant was evacuated and all employees were safely accounted for.