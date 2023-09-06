(The Center Square) – The Chicago Police Department and others around the state are seeking to provide more help to officers who may be dealing with suicidal thoughts while honoring those who have taken their own lives.
September is National Suicide Prevention Month, and departments from all over the state are putting together campaigns to help officers affected by suicide.
According to numbers from Illinois Answers, seven Chicago police officers committed suicide in 2022, up from four in 2021.
John Catanzara of the Fraternal Order of Police spoke on his YouTube channel about what Chicago police are doing this month to honor the fallen officers.
"We have put together a dedication in our courtyard next to our fallen officers specific to officers lost to suicide, knowing we've had a very large number specifically to Chicago, current and retired officers who tragically took their own lives," Catanzara said.
Former CPD sergeant and now Chicago Alderman Chris Taliaferro told The Center Square that the work to stop suicide can not be forgotten.
"I recognize this month, focusing on suicide awareness for police officers, and believe that we must, as a city, continue to provide the best services, treatment and education to our officers given the difficult job, sacrifices and experiences that our officers are faced with daily," Taliaferro said. "I'm committed to expanding the current resources provided to our first responders to help ease the burdens faced by many of our officers."
State Rep. LaShawn Ford, D-Chicago, said mental health must always be a priority when dealing with law enforcement.
"As we observe Police Suicide Awareness Month, it is crucial that we prioritize the mental health and well-being of our law enforcement officers. Their dedication to keeping our communities safe often comes at a great personal cost," Ford told The Center Square. "Let us come together to raise awareness, provide support, and break the stigma surrounding mental health in the law enforcement profession. Together, we can ensure that our officers receive the care they deserve and help prevent tragic losses within their ranks."
Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson, who has had some disputes with Catanzara regarding employment and other policies, attended the dedication for the city's fallen officers.
"It might come as a surprise to some people that Mayor Brandon Johnson came to the dedication," Catanzara said. "I would like to thank him personally. He did not have to come."
Other villages, including Skokie and LaGrange, have also offered additional services to law enforcement who may be at risk of suicide.
The 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and provides free support for those at risk of suicide.