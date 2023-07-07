(The Center Square) – An Illinois State Police trooper is “Illinois’ Top Cop” making 145 DUI arrests in 2022, according to the Alliance Against Intoxicated Motorists.
The report released Thursday provides DUI arrest data for various police agencies statewide. AAIM has conducted the annual surveys for 33 years with taxpayer-funded grants from the Illinois Department of Transportation.
Topping individual law enforcement officers, Illinois State Police Trooper Kevin Bradley was listed as Illinois’ Top Cop. Bradley had 145 DUI arrests in 2022. Chicago Police Officer Joshua Zumarraga made 129 DUI arrests. ISP troopers Daniel Padreyra and Christopher Wittemann each made 121 DUI arrests.
Chicago police DUI arrests totaled 2,131, an increase of 31.4% in 2022 from the prior year.
Outside of Chicago, the largest total number of DUI arrests came from the Aurora Police Department, totaling 339.
“Driving while intoxicated creates a dangerous situation for everyone in our community. The men and women of the Aurora Police Department are committed to aggressively addressing this issue in an effort to save lives and keep our roadways safe,” Aurora Police Chief Keith Cross said in a statement through AAIM.
Decatur made 289 total DUI arrests in 2022. Lombard, Rockford, Franklin Park each had more than 250 DUI arrests.
“The high number of DUI arrests reduced the likelihood of multiple crashes, the likelihood of injuries or deaths that leave families devastated,” said AAIM Executive Director Rita Kreslin. “Focused efforts and cooperation of law enforcement agencies, traffic safety advocates, and communities have helped to prevent crashes and save thousands of lives.”
Rockford had the highest rate increase over the year, seeing a jump of 48.2% more DUI arrests. Illinois State Police DUI arrests decreased by 31.6% over the year.
An entire breakdown of top police departments, DUI counts, arrest rates, Top Cops and archives can be found at AAIM1.org.