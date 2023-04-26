LEAF BLOWER DISPUTE
An Antioch man is charged with murdering his neighbor over a leaf blower. Antioch police said they were called to a home where they found 59-year-old William Martys with a gunshot wound to the head. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. An investigation found that on the day he died, Martys was using a leaf blower in his yard when his 79-year-old neighbor approached him. An argument began and the neighbor allegedly shot Martys.
COCAINE, FENTANYL BUST
A traffic stop led to a massive drug bust near Oglesby. According to the Tri-County Drug Enforcement Narcotics Team, a 30-year-old man was pulled over for improper lane usage on Interstate 39 in LaSalle County. A police dog alerted his handler that there may be drugs in the vehicle, prompting a search. Police said officers located a hidden compartment with about eight kilograms of suspected cocaine, with a street value of about $256,000. They said they also found 7,000 fentanyl pills worth about $35,000.
BED, BATH AND BEYOND
The final sales are underway at Bed, Bath and Beyond stores in Illinois. The home goods chain filed for bankruptcy earlier this week. Bed, Bath and Beyond once had more than two dozen stores statewide, but now only eight locations remain, including in Downers Grove, Naperville, Rockford and Chicago. The company said on its website they are offering deep discounts during the store closing sales.