(The Center Square) – A recurring theme during an appropriations hearing Tuesday was a request from Illinois state agencies for more taxpayer funding to boost salaries.
During a lengthy Illinois House Appropriations Committee hearing, numerous state agencies testified and some requested increased funding to boost salaries, including Michelle Casey, executive director of the Executive Ethics Commission.
“I’m aware that this ask is substantial, but we are trying to stem the tide and stop the bleed where we train up professionals to have them lured away by better pay and more job security,” Casey said.
Other agencies that testified included the Illinois Liquor Control Commission, Illinois Arts Council, and the Commission on Equity and Inclusion.
State Rep. Martin McLaughlin, R-Barrington Hills, said there is a simple reason why state agencies are asking for more funding.
“I think it's super important to understand why we’re in this position and why we may be in it again to have to hit our taxpayers up for significant increases for salaries across the board on most of our agencies so let's not forget where the problem is coming from,” said McLaughlin. “It's too much government spending and that in itself causes the devaluation of the dollar.”
Lawmakers will consider the funding requests for the annual budget that starts July 1 when they resume spring session later this month.