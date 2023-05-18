(The Center Square) – A plan to help the Chicago Bears move to Arlington Heights has been put on hold.
State Rep. Marty Moylan, D-Des Plaines, introduced a measure to help the Bears move from Soldier Field in Chicago to a new stadium and entertainment complex the team is considering building at the site of the former Arlington International Racecourse in the suburbs.
The team bought the property earlier this year for $197 million.
During a committee hearing, Moylan said his plan would benefit the entire state of Illinois.
“This bill would help fuel the biggest economic development project in the northwest suburbs, but equally important, it would be another valuable tool for developers of megaprojects across Illinois, creating tens of thousands of jobs and spur massive economic growth,” Moylan said.
House Bill 610 would freeze property values, which means the Bears would not pay more taxes if the racecourse property value increases.
The measure also would set up a committee that would negotiate what the Bears should pay surrounding communities to offset the loss to schools and other services that rely on property tax revenue.
A $3 surcharge would be added to tickets to help retire the debt incurred by renovations at Soldier Field in 2002.
The group Americans for Prosperity have been vocal about tax breaks for the Bears.
“The Bears don’t need tax subsidies. If they have a viable project, they shouldn’t need tax subsidies,” Illinois Deputy State Director Brian Costin in a said statement.
Other critics who have studied taxpayer-subsidized professional sports stadiums across the country say they never deliver on economic benefit promises because such projections don't take into account the number of jobs and economic activity that is lost from other areas.
Moylan's proposed legislation will most likely be taken up during the fall veto session.
“It would allow us time over the summer to create consensus with our members, the Chicago Bears, local officials and business and labor leaders,” Moylan said. “We owe it to ourselves and our constituents to get this right.”
Soldier Field opened in 1924 with the Bears playing their first home game in the stadium in 1971.