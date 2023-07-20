State gets settlement money
Illinois is part of a $12.4 million settlement with Raymond James & Associates, Inc. and Raymond James Financial Services, Inc., according to the Illinois Secretary of State's Office.
Illinois is among five states that discovered Raymond James entities had charged unreasonable commissions on trades by investors, including Illinoisans. As part of the settlement, Raymond James will pay at least $8.2 million in refunds to clients nationwide and $4.2 million in penalties and costs to state securities regulators.
Man shot at ambulance
A man has been arrested after police said he fired at an ambulance transporting a 79-year-old patient in Chicago.
Paramedics told police the man got out of his car and began shouting at the Chicago Fire Department ambulance to get out of the way. Paramedics said they then heard someone banging on the ambulance as the man fired several shots into the back doors of the ambulance. The patient was not hurt.
Tons of tires
The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency recently sponsored several used tire collection events throughout Illinois.
The Used Tire Program provides funding through the Used Tire Management Fund for an environmental contractor to remove and dispose or recycle tires recovered by local highway departments. From April through June, the Illinois EPA’s contractor removed approximately 428 tons of used tires, equivalent to nearly 38,000 passenger car or truck tires that had been dumped in various townships and municipalities in Illinois.
Officials said dumped tires can serve as habitats for disease-carrying insects, particularly mosquitoes.