(The Center Square) – Gov. J.B. Pritzker touts the success of the state's film industry after record-breaking revenues were seen in 2022.
Last week, Pritzker was in Chicago at the Chicago Filmmakers campus alongside state lawmakers and members of the Illinois film industry. The film industry in Illinois had its best year ever in terms of expenditures in 2022, generating nearly $700 million, up from $560 million in pre-pandemic 2019.
"Our success in the film and TV production industry is more than just a set of revenue numbers, it means thousands of good-paying jobs," Pritzker said. "I was proud to extend the Illinois Film Production Tax Credit through 2033, guaranteeing a prosperous decade ahead for producers, writers, directors, designers, editors, actors, camera operators, and production assistants alike."
The Illinois Film Production Tax Credit offers movie producers a credit of 30% of all qualified expenditures, including post-production.
Pritzker said thanks to the tax credit, Illinois saw record numbers in the film industry.
"Thanks to those expansions, we made history in 2022," Pritzker said. "We garnered a record setting $691 million in film production expenditures."
According to Pritzker, not only did the state see an extra $60 million in expenditures in 2022 from 2021, Illinois also had an increase in jobs and wages for the industry as the state added nearly 1,600 jobs in the field.
"We generated more than $400 million in wages for our workers. That is $50 million more than pre-pandemic levels," Pritzker said.
Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity Director Kristin Richards said a booming film industry can help other industries across the state.
"Film production means investment in communities and small businesses, from catering to hotel stays and everything in between," said Richards. "Productions are booming thanks to Illinois Film Office's efforts to promote our expanded incentives and programs further solidifying Illinois' reputation as an iconic filming location."
According to city of Chicago numbers, Chicago hosted 13 TV shows that were filmed in 2022, including The Chi, Chicago Fire, Chicago Med, Chicago PD, and Dark Matter.