Trooper expected to recover after being shot
An Illinois State Police trooper is recovering in the hospital following a shootout. ISP said the incident took place Tuesday on Interstate 64 near Mt. Vernon.
Troopers responded to a report of a stranded vehicle with two people inside. Police said as troopers were assisting the male driver, an altercation occurred and gunfire broke out. The driver was killed while the trooper was struck but is expected to recover.
FAA invites Chicago to revise flight plan
The Federal Aviation Administration has rejected an overnight flight rotation plan for O’Hare Airport designed to control jet noise.
The rotation plan, which was years in the making, was designed to spread out the jet noise by rotating overnight traffic between four parallel and two diagonal runways. The FAA said it had concerns about the separation of planes and invited the city to present a revised plan.
State Fair feature to reopen after renovations
The Multi-Purpose Arena will be up and running for the 2023 Illinois State Fair. The facility in Springfield underwent an $8.6 million overhaul in 2022, including repairs to sidewalks, installing a new canopy, and rebuilding the retaining walls.
The arena will play host to four major events during the fair this summer, including a monster truck thrill show, a rodeo, and a demolition derby. The Illinois State Fair runs from Aug. 10-20 in Springfield.