Student athletes to be laid to rest
A Central Illinois school district will be closed for two days next week for the funeral services of two high school students killed in a sledding accident.
Dylan Bazzell, 18, and Drew Fehr, 17, of Fairbury both passed away last week in Colorado. The Prairie Central School District sent a letter to all families announcing classes will not be held at any school in the district on Monday, March 27, or Wednesday, March 29, due to the large number of staff members attending the funeral services.
Prison guards attacked
Two more officers at Pontiac Correctional Center have been attacked, marking the third assault on staff at the facility in the past five months.
According to a spokesman from the union representing prison guards, two inmates jumped on the officers in the law library last Wednesday. Both guards were injured and sent to the hospital. Both of the inmates were identified.
Mine reclamation public comments sought
The Illinois Department of Natural Resources is accepting public comment through April 30 about the abandoned mine lands reclamation projects that have been selected for work through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.
IDNR’s Abandoned Mine Land Reclamation Division was awarded about $75 million for land and water reclamation work at 55 abandoned mine sites throughout Illinois. States may use the federal grants to address abandoned coal mine land problems, including hazards that pose a threat to public health, safety, and the environment.