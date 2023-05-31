(The Center Square) – Cook County government workers could soon be entitled to up to three months of fully paid leave for occurrences ranging from the birth of a child or for those who adopt or foster a child.
Overall, the new rules would apply far more benefits to all of the county’s roughly 19,000 employees. As it is, the county's parental leave policy offers workers a wide range in time off, factoring in all variables by which the individual became a parent. The parent or partner who doesn’t give birth and employees who adopt are eligible for up to two weeks of pay or 10 days of work. They can use sick or vacation time to get paid for more days off.
To be eligible, employees also must have been employed by the county for at least 12 consecutive months. With the average county employee now returning to work after roughly seven weeks, employees are able to use paid sick and vacation time to extend their leaves.
“If you want to foster a positive relationship with your employees and ensure that they are 100% productive, then you need to ensure that they have enough time after a huge event like birthing, adopting or fostering a child that they’ll only do very few times in their life,” Cook County Commissioner Bridget Degnen, who has been at the forefront in fighting to extend parental leave, told WBEZChicago.com.
With some workers now having to take leave without receiving a paycheck, the board is expected to take the measure up for a vote in June. At present, nearly 40% of Cook County workers take less than 12 weeks of leave at a cost to the county of about $2.1 million a year in salary and payroll tax. At nearly $6 million, the new policy is estimated to cost almost three times more, including factoring in more overtime needed to cover employees taking longer leaves than they can under the current policy.
With approval by the board of commissioners, the new policy is slated to take effect July 1.