More migrants could be headed to Chicago
Chicago could experience an increase in arriving migrants in the weeks before the 2024 Democratic National Convention. A top mayoral aide made that prediction Monday, saying up to 10 busloads of migrants could be sent by Republican governors trying to embarrass Democratic sanctuary cities. The aide said the crisis that has seen over 13,000 migrants descend on the city over the last year will intensify as Chicago gets closer to the convention next August.
3 injured in horse-drawn buggy crash
Three people were sent to the hospital after their horse-drawn buggy was rear-ended by a vehicle Monday in Vienna. Police said two adults and a child were ejected from the buggy. The adults were flown to an area hospital by helicopter with serious injuries. The child is also hospitalized. The Vienna High School posted on its Facebook page that everyone at the school was safe and that the helicopters used their property as a landing spot.
White Sox eye possible relocation
There is a report that Chicago White Sox owner Jerry Reinsdorf is considering moving the team from Guaranteed Rate Field when the team’s lease expires. Crain’s Chicago Business reports relocation options could include leaving the state. The city is already dealing with a possible move by the Chicago Bears, but the Bears lease is up in 10 years, while the White Sox lease ends in 6 years. The Sox were close to moving to Florida in 1988 when former Gov. Jim Thompson approved a tax-subsidized new Comiskey Park which opened in 1991.