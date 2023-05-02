(The Center Square) – A significant car collision on an Illinois interstate caused multiple deaths and over 70 cars damaged after a dust storm blinded drivers.
The crash happened Monday on a two-mile stretch of Interstate 55 in Springfield. As of Tuesday morning, 37 residents were transported to the hospital, according to State Police Captain Ryan Starrick.
"Approximately 30 commercial motor vehicles and 40 to 60 passenger cars were involved. This includes two truck tractor semi-trailers that caught fire as a result of the crashes," Starrick said. "At this time, we have reports of more than 30 people being transported to local area hospitals."
The crash was caused by high winds picking up dust and temporarily blinding the drivers.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker released a statement after the crash and said he would work with ISP and state agencies to clean up and provide necessary resources to the area.
"I am closely monitoring the horrific situation at the Macoupin and Sangamon County line on I-55. My team is in constant communication with the Illinois State Police, Department of Transportation, and Emergency Management Agency to ensure the safety of motorists as they navigate dangerous conditions," Pritzker said. "On the ground, our first responders and emergency management teams are working diligently to clear the road, provide medical care to those in need, and collaborate with local officials to provide support to everyone affected by this tragic accident."
Montgomery County EMA director, Kevin Schott, explained what the scene looked like.
"Trying to get to the victims in a rapid manner, we had multiple vehicles involved, and some were on fire, so we had fires to extinguish and search every vehicle whether they were involved in the accident or just pulled over," Schott said.
ISP officials and Pritzker have said they will continue to provide updates on the situation in the coming days. As of Tuesday morning, six motorists had died from their injuries.
The two-mile stretch of I-55 has since been reopened. The ages of those injured ranged from 2 to 80 years old.