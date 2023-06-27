Canada fires affect Chicago air quality
Chicago had the worst air quality Tuesday of any major city in the world thanks to Canadian wildfires. A large section of Illinois dealt with the hazy smoke and will continue to do so for a couple more days.
Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson released a statement on Tuesday in which he recommended that children, teens, seniors, and those who are pregnant, in addition to people with pre-existing heart or lung conditions, should avoid strenuous activities and limit time outside.
Dry weather hurting Illinois crops
The hot, dry weather is starting to take a toll on the Illinois corn and soybean crops.
In the latest USDA Crop Progress and Condition report, 39% reported topsoil moisture as very short, and 50% rated it as short. Farmers rated the condition of corn as 47% fair and 21% said their corn was in poor condition.
The soybean crop was rated just slightly better as 52% fair and 17% poor. With both crops, only 5% reported that they were in excellent condition.
Walgreens to close more than 100 stores
Deerfield, Illinois-based Walgreens has announced plans to close more than 100 stores nationwide by August 2024. The news comes as the company slashed its earnings forecast for the year and raised a cost-cutting goal after missing analyst profit expectations in its fiscal third quarter. Shares of Walgreens sank Tuesday after the company said it was hurt in part by lower COVID-19 vaccine and testing sales.