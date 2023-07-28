(The Center Square) – More than 130 bills were signed by Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker Friday.
Pritzker held a bill-signing ceremony for a measure bringing about mandatory supervised release for the state’s criminal justice system. He also announced in a news release he signed a measure prohibiting the use of electronic cigarettes in public spaces.
Separately, the governor’s office announced he signed another 95 House bills and 39 Senate bills. Some take effect immediately, like House Bill 3751 that allows non-citizens to apply to be a police officer. Also effective immediately, the Illinois State Board of Education is required to adopt a literacy plan
Other laws begin Jan. 1, 2024, like a measure allowing Illinois licensed motor vehicle dealers to conduct sales over the internet and deliver vehicles to customers.
House Bill 1199 designates October as Italian-American Heritage Month to be observed throughout the state. House Bill 1268 allows a person convicted of a felony to serve as an executor if certain criteria are met. Both are effective Jan. 1, 2024.
Beginning next year, House Bill 2123 creates a cause of action for individuals who are the target of deep fakes and other digitally altered sexual images. Also beginning next year, House Bill 2214 requires the Department of Human Services to track the scope and frequency of stolen SNAP benefits where a recipient's benefits are stolen from the recipient's electronic benefits transfer card by means of card skimming, card cloning, or some other similar fraudulent method.
Beginning July 1, 2025, House Bill 2297 expands reporting requirements for state agencies to include non-binary or gender non-confirming in their employment reports.
Starting Jan. 1, 2024, House Bill 2431 makes it unlawful to video conference while driving.
House Bill 2493 expands unpaid leave from work so an employee can take a total of not more than 2 work weeks of unpaid leave for specified reasons relating to a family or household member who is killed in a crime of violence, beginning Jan. 1, 2024.
Access to fentanyl testing strips is expanded with House Bill 3203, beginning Jan. 1, 2024. K-12 schools must begin carrying opioid antagonists on campus beginning next year with House Bill 3428.
In separate bills now law, jobs transporting biosolids, power washing to remove coatings and light pole or traffic light workers are added to the Prevailing Wage Act, beginning Jan. 1, 2024.
Beginning next year, House Bill 3808 clarifies that satellite services and internet streaming services are not subject to a separate local tax.
Effective immediately, Senate Bill 1463 eliminates fees and fines assessed in cases against minors who are under the age of 18.
Senate Bill 2047 clarifies income tax pass through for a partnership or S corporation and ensures the pass through is permitted and applied uniformly across credits, beginning Jan. 1, 2024.
Read the entire list of bills as released by the governor’s office below.