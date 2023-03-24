(The Center Square) – The Illinois Senate has approved a measure that ensures employees a maximum of 12 weeks of unpaid leave if the employee experiences the loss of a child by suicide or homicide.
Senate Bill 2034 was heard before the Senate on Friday. It provides that depending on the size of the parent's employer, that parent could receive 6-12 extra weeks of bereavement time after their child's death if they died of suicide or homicide.
State Sen. Karina Villa, D-West Chicago, discussed the measure before the Senate and said the bill is tailored to parents who've gone through traumatic incidents.
"There is existing leave under the Family Bereavement Act. We wanted to tailor this to provide extended leave, especially for those in traumatic instances," Villa said.
The Family Bereavement Act offers parents and other family members up to 10 days of unpaid leave. Under Villa's measure, the leave would be extended to 12 weeks if that person works for a company with over 250 full-time employees and 6 days for those under 250 full-time employees.
Much of the debate focused on parents who have lost a child due to other reasons.
State Sen. Jil Tracy, R-Quincy, asked why these instances are not included in the legislation.
"So a child's death related to a car accident, a bike accident, situations ... where two children died riding bikes, children dying of cancer or other terminal illness. Those are not included within the bereavement," Tracy said.
State Sen. Jason Plummer, R-Edwardsville, said many smaller businesses under the qualified number of employees would be excluded from this benefit, even if they lose a child to suicide or homicide.
"If you have a child that dies by homicide or suicide, some of you get this benefit and some of you don't," Plummer said. "So as the sponsor of the legislation, my question to you is why do some of employees get this benefit and why do some employees not get this benefit."
Villa was unable to answer the question but did call Plummer's question a "great starting point to address the issue that families experience."
The measure passed the Senate and now awaits further action from the House.