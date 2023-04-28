MIGRANT MEETING
Chicago aldermen will be meeting Friday to address the influx of migrants coming in from out of state. A committee is set to discuss the status and costs associated with asylum-seekers coming to Chicago. More than 7,400 refugees have come to the city since August of last year, and more are expected in the coming weeks. Hundreds of migrants are living in public spaces, including in police stations.
ILLINOIS GAMING BOARD
The Illinois Gaming Board considered several regulatory matters during its regularly scheduled meeting Thursday, including approval of Penn Entertainment’s plans for new Hollywood Casinos in Aurora and Joliet. The board also adopted a new rule requiring responsible gambling signage at all video gaming locations statewide. Illinois is home to 12 casinos, more than 8,300 licensed video gaming establishments and nine sportsbooks. Casino gambling, video gaming and sports wagering generated more than $1.4 billion in tax revenue to the state and local communities in 2022.
ROUTE 66 GRANTS
The Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity announced Thursday that $6.6 million in Route 66 and Tourism Marketing grants were awarded to projects around the state. Officials said 58 grants were awarded to attract visitors to drive along Route 66 and boost tourism. The grants are leading up to the 100th anniversary of the iconic highway in 2026.